Banking commissioner offers tips on preventing identity theft in Weston

Scammers abound in this fast-paced, technological world. The best defense for consumers who want to protect their financial information is awareness.

With that goal, Kathleen Titsworth from the Connecticut Department of Banking will discuss identity theft and offer prevention tips on Monday, June 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road, Weston

The discussion will include how to take steps to reduce your risk; recognizing signs that you may be a victim; choosing your options in recovering from identity theft, including data security breaches; and exercising your consumer rights to shield your credit report from unauthorized use.

Titsworth manages the educational outreach program at the CT Department of Banking by planning financial and investor education programs, organizing agency conferences and events and developing marketing strategies.

Please feel free to bring a brown bag lunch. Registration recommended.