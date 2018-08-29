Award-winning broadcast journalist Tamron Hall headlines Speaking of Women 2018

Award-winning broadcast journalist and domestic violence victims’ advocate Tamron Hall will be the keynote speaker at the 21st Speaking of Women, the annual fundraising luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport.

Presented by People’s United Bank, Speaking of Women 2018 will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at The Waterview in Monroe at noon. Proceeds from the luncheon help support the crisis and supportive services for victims of domestic violence and violence and child abuse in the six local communities CFJ serves: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

Hall, the first African American woman to host on NBC’s Today show, will address the Speaking of Women audience about her commitment to raising awareness about domestic violence. For Hall, the issue is a personal one. In 2004, she lost her older sister, Renate, to a suspected domestic-violence related homicide.

Since then, Hall has spoken openly about her personal experiences and been at the forefront of public service campaigns aimed at supporting and empowering victims. Hall recently announced that she has entered into partnership with ABC to debut a daytime talk show in February 2019.

“Tamron’s advocacy on behalf of victims and survivors will make for a powerful, inspiring and meaningful Speaking of Women event,” said Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s President and CEO. “Her story and her deep compassion for victims and survivors, aligns so well with our mission of transforming victims into survivors. We are incredibly honored to have Tamron on our Speaking of Women podium.”

Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton and Anna Rodrigues of Monroe are co-chairs of this year’s Speaking of Women event.

At this year’s luncheon a special honor will be presented to Kristin Okesson, Senior Vice President/Market Manager of Connoisseur Media’s Connecticut operations, for her support and commitment to CFJ’s mission through a variety of public service initiatives at its area radio stations, including Star 99.9.

In addition to Hall’s keynote address, luncheon attendees will also hear a poignant address from a survivor of domestic violence who supports The Center for Family Justice and its mission.

Tickets to Speaking of Women are $175 and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To purchase tickets or for more information contact CFJ’s Chief Development Officer Robert Hojnacki at [email protected].