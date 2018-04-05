Aviator Les Abend speaks to Weston Kiwanis Club

Renowned pilot Les Abend, who is an author, columnist, and CNN contributor, will discuss aviation, writing, and his novel, Paper Wings, with the Kiwanis Club of Weston.

The meeting will take place Saturday, April 7, at 8:30 a.m. at Norfield Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. Breakfast will be served and members of the public are welcome.

Abend has 31 years of flying experience and is a Boeing 777 captain for American Airlines. He is a CNN aviation analyst and senior contributor to Flying magazine. His novel, Paper Wings, is a mystery, suspense, whodunit thriller with an aviation background.