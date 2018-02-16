Author talk with Alexandra Lehmann in Easton

Local author Alexandra Lehmann will be at the Easton Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. to discuss her book With You There Is Light.

Her novel is based on the true story of Sophie Scholl and Fritz Hartnagel. Trapped in Hitler’s Army, Officer Fritz Hartnagel (1917-2001) wrote to Sophie Scholl (1921-1943) about SS atrocities. With this first-hand information, Scholl, her brother, Hans, and their friends formed the White Rose student opposition in Munich.

Today they are some of the best known figures of the German Resistance during World War II.

Lehmann’s book is told through letters translated for the first time. The story reveals how two remarkable individuals on opposite sides of war inspired one another to act against a murderous regime. Books will be available for purchase and signing.