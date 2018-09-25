Author talk in Redding: Insider’s view of congressional investigations

With more than 30 years on Capitol Hill, author Elise J. Bean has a rare insider’s view of how the world of congressional oversight operates. Bean spent 15 years working for Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich) at the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. She knows how congressional oversight investigations can be powerful ways to uncover facts, build bipartisan consensus, and foster change.

Bean will talk about her experiences and the insight it provides on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library.

Bean is the author of the book, Financial Exposure: Carl Levin’s Senate Investigations into Finance and Tax Abuse. She is currently the Washington co-director of the Levin Center at Wayne Law.

This program is co-hosted by the Redding League of Women Voters. Register online, at the library, or call 203-938-2545. Visit marktwainlibrary.org, for more information.