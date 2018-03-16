Author Kim Dinan to discuss The Yellow Envelope in Easton

One Book/One Town author Kim Dinan will be at the Easton Public Library on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m. to discuss her book The Yellow Envelope: One Gift, Three Rules, and a Life-Changing Journey Around the World.

She will speak about her travels, as well as the book’s impact on her life. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Public Library. Air fare for her trip was donated by Jon Sonneborn, former Library board of trustees chair. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or via email at [email protected]