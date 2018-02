The Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) has added four new members to its board of directors.

Pictured above, standing with ALT President Don Hyman of Fairfield, left, and David Brant, executive director, are new members Tracy Pennoyer of Weston, Joe Schnierlein of Norwalk, and Maria Dempsey of Weston. Not pictured is Robert McHugh of Fairfield.

ALT is a non-profit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield, and Easton.