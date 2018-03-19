As flu season ends, DPH reports 119 deaths

In its final report of the season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) said there were seven additional deaths related to the influenza virus, bringing the total number of fatalities in Connecticut to 119.

“Connecticut has passed the peak of the flu season and our numbers are trending in the right direction. We still have a few more weeks of flu activity to get through, and people should continue to take precautions to avoid contracting or spreading the flu, but the worst of the season appears to be behind us,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

The DPH says flu activity is past the peak in Connecticut but remains widespread. Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu have decreased for the last five weeks, but at 7.3%, remain well above the baseline level of 5% statewide. The percentage of hospital admissions due to pneumonia attributed to influenza has decreased to 3.4%, which is below the baseline average of 4%.

A total of 2,418 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between Aug. 27, 2017 and March 10, 2018. A total of 8,117 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

Of the 119 deaths attributed to the flu, 88 were associated with influenza A, 30 with influenza B, one of unknown type. Of these deaths, 98 were among

patients over the age of 65, 12 were 50-64 years of age, five were 25-49 years of age, one was between 19-24

years of age, and 3 were aged under 18 years.