Artist Robert Mars to discuss Futurelics in Redding

Nationally recognized artist and Redding resident Robert Mars will give a presentation featuring his latest work, Futurelics: Past Is Present, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding on Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

Mars is best known for his neo-pop multi-layered, mixed media and collage art that celebrates cultural icons of the 1950s and 1960s, which he has dubbed “futurelics.”

His work calls to mind pop art masters like Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Richard Diebenkorn, and Jasper Johns. His work examines the question of what it means to be “iconic.” Subjects like Marilyn Monroe, Kate Moss and Jacqueline Kennedy are juxtaposed with familiar imagery like the Union Jack and the Chanel logo, while commercial products like Coca-Cola bottles are plastered with the old New York Mets mascot.

At the April 5 event, Mars will give an artist talk on his work. Additionally, he will offer six of his pieces for sale and will donate 50% of the proceeds to the library’s Furnace Fund. After its boiler unexpectedly blew up in early January 2018, the library was forced to replace its furnace immediately in the midst of a frigid cold snap.

Mars will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase during the event. Those who already have one are encouraged to bring it for signing.

Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.