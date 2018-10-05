Art is always a work in progress for Weston artist Judy Witter

Weston’s Judy Witter has been a working artist for all of her adult life, amassing a portfolio that builds on a keen eye for detail and the ability to translate her observations into myriad art forms. A new exhibit at the Weston Public Library and Town Hall will showcase the breadth of her life’s work.

The show opens Saturday, Oct. 6, with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. The Town Hall portion of the show will run through Nov. 30, while the library portion runs through Nov. 9. There are 70 works in total.

Witter, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., who has lived in Weston since 1997, started out with a bachelor in fine arts from Massachusetts College of Art. Although her major was in printmaking, she’s applied her talents in a variety of environments while continuously mastering new skills and techniques.

As a new grad, Witter found an apartment in Manhattan and began a constant stream of freelance assignments, which included a short stint at New York Magazine and a longer stay as a paste-up artist for the Village Voice. This venerable publication closed its doors in August after 63 years in operation.

For a brief period, Witter put her drawing skills to work as a courtroom artist, but the work was not frequent enough to sustain her living expenses. One of Witter’s courtroom drawings is part of the Weston exhibit, and depicts, in colored pencil, the profile of a police detective.

Broadcasting

Witter’s work in broadcasting included several years as a graphic artist for NBC’s Today show. She created the thumbnail sketches that used to appear while anchors were relating the news. Because of the show’s morning schedule, she worked the graveyard shift, taking a cab to Rockefeller Center late each night.

She later switched to CBS — and more comfortable daytime hours. This was at the CBS nightly news, anchored by Dan Rather. Both this and her earlier assignment at NBC were full-time roles. “I was freelance in name only because mine was a full-time job,” said Witter.

The networks were also employing computerized graphics for the first time — particularly for manipulating on-air color. “I learned that despite being a visual medium, words matter most in the television world,” she said. “It was a way of making a living … but I grew tired of it.”

Around this time, Witter met and married her husband, Robert, and took a sabbatical from her work to raise two children, son David and daughter Margot. They moved first to Wilton and several years later, to their current home in Weston.

During this time, she became acquainted with the owner of a printmaking studio, New Haven’s Creative Arts Workshop. The owner gave her the opportunity to create, experiment — and keep her own hours. She also completed printmaking workshops at San Francisco’s Crown Point Press. This led to a long-term, ongoing collaboration with printmaker Lothar Osterburg.

As her children grew older, Witter returned to the New York art scene. This time, she pursued an entirely new venture: studying figurative and anatomical sculpture at the National Academy School of Fine Arts and the Art Students League.

“On the Metro-North every day, I would pass the New York Botanical Garden,” said Witter. “I was soon drawn into that orbit.”

Much of her recent work involves botanical drawing and photography and includes works that can best be described as works in progress.

One favorite began as a sketch she drew one day at the Aspetuck Reservoir. Using various digital techniques and a printmaking process called photogravure, Westport photographer Donald Sigovich added both detail and a minimalist color scheme. Witter plans to continue to experiment with the same drawing for new results.

Despite her interest in botany, Witter is not an avid gardener. “Actually, I have a green thumb,” she quips.

Witter’s interest in science also extends to human-made structures — and an entire section of her exhibit is devoted to grid studies. These began as sketches of grid patterns in everyday objects such as window screens, shelving grids and other hardware.

Witter similarly brought these to Sigovich.

“They were transformed,” Witter said. She points out that grids are an elemental part of modern life — and said through her work, something simple and mundane is presented in a new, very enlightening way.

Witter also travels to the Museum of Natural History twice or three times each week, both to participate in a museum drawing group and to do her own sketches of the museum’s myriad collections.

She visits in late afternoon and early evening, when crowds have mainly gone home. As with anything, there are exceptions to that rule. The museum is a favorite for sleepovers among Boy and Girl Scouts, so there are times when Witter has lots of company. At such times, she just sets up shop in less-popular corners of the museum and goes to work.

People who aspire to the arts can choose a panoply of disciplines and genres. Yet, as Witter notes, all are well-served by drawing skills.

“Drawing always requires you to observe something very carefully, with quiet concentration,” said Witter. “Whatever the output it all begins with that skill. It can be an isolating experience — but it can also be very satisfying.”

Witter sees art and science as two complementary halves of the same whole. The artist as observer is very much akin to a scientist. Likewise, artists who truly want to know their subjects will attempt to learn as much as they can from the study of science, she said.

“The more you know, the more you see,” said Witter. “That’s what makes my own work inexhaustible and never ending.”