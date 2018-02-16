Art classes, laser tag trip in Redding

Winter art classes

Paint, Draw & More! Is holding winter session art classes with Redding Parks & Recreation.

Drawing Mixed Media, March 1 through April 5, Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room. Thursdays, 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 5-8.

Cartooning, at Community Center, March 1 through April 5, Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room. Thursdays, 4:10 to 5:10 p.m. for ages 8-13.

To register, call Redding Parks & Recreation at 203-938-2551 or visit townofreddingct.org/.

Laser/tag bowling trip

Redding Park and Recreation is holding a laser tag/bowling bus trip on Friday, Feb. 16, for students in grades K-6. Cost is $60 with pizza lunch included. Register online at townofreddingct.org/parks-and-recreation/.