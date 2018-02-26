Area beekeepers discuss hive management

The Back Yard Beekeepers Association (BYBA) is holding a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Norfield Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

The meeting will feature Kirsten Traynor, editor of American Bee Journal, who will give a talk titled “Over the Atlantic: European Intensive Hive Management” and discuss how German beekeepers have managed to contain losses to 4.0%.

BYBA is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is dedicated to promoting beekeeping as a hobby. Meetings are open to the public.

The group holds nine monthly meetings on the last Tuesday of the month in January, February, March, April, May, June, September, October, and November. For more information, visit backyardbeekeepers.com.