Are llamas the new unicorn? Exhibit at Mark Twain Library

In honor of National Llama Appreciation Day, the Mark Twain Library in Redding hosted a one-of-a-kind event in June. About 60 people — from toddlers to grandparents — came out to meet and learn about these fascinating animals.

“Llamas like people — particularly children,” said Dr. Jane Hamilton-Merritt, Redding’s resident llama expert and chair of the National Llama Appreciation Campaign, who brought her two llamas to the event.

There is currently an exhibit on llamas at the Mark twain Library through the end of July. It showcases llama-related arts and crafts, including baskets of llama fiber and the products made from them: a sweater, hats, bags, plus a colorful wet-felted cape made by nationally recognized fiber artist Pat McKinney. There are also Peruvian textiles, jewelry and photographs of llamas.

“The National Llama Appreciation Campaign works to educate the general public about the virtues of llamas,” Hamilton-Merritt said. “Llamas are somewhat new to the U.S. so it is important to know that they are highly intelligent and curious, with gentle dispositions and marketable fiber.”

In the United States llamas are used as pack animals for camping and hiking adventures, according to Hamilton-Merritt. Their padded feet are gentle on trails, and they can carry up to 75 pounds. Llamas also function as therapy and companion animals, trained to visit nursing homes, libraries, and schools.

“Starting about five years ago, llamas were included in wedding ceremonies,” Hamilton-Merritt said. “This year, llamas attended high school proms and baby showers.

Llamas are being promoted as ‘the new unicorn’ by the commercial world,” she continued. “But this exhibit presents llamas and their place in history for all to see.”

