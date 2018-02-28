Aquarion announces dam rehabilitation project in Easton

Aquarion Water Co. has announced a rehabilitation project for the Aspetuck Reservoir Dam, located on Black Rock Turnpike in Easton. The reservoir is a water source for Aquarion’s William S. Warner treatment plant in Fairfield, which provides public drinking water to customers in the greater Bridgeport region.

Scheduled to begin in March 2018, the project is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete. Improvements include restoration of the earthen banks of the dam, renewal of the concrete spillway, rehabilitation of the two gatehouses, and replacement of aeration equipment.

In addition to these improvements, the project will incorporate infrastructure for two important environmental initiatives. Aquarion, in collaboration with the Nature Conservancy and the United States Geological Society, has been working to develop methods to restore eel migration routes, which can be interrupted by man-made structures, including dams. A notch, a weir gate to control the flow of water and a landing pool have been incorporated into the project. These improvements are designed specifically to provide safe passage for the eels into the Aspetuck River. Additionally, the notch and weir gate will help Aquarion comply with future streamflow water release requirements in order to improve the health of the state’s rivers.

Project permit applications have been filed with both the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Construction on the dam will take place during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is not expected to cause traffic delays. New England Infrastructure Inc. of Hudson, Mass., will be the contractor for the dam rehabilitation project.

Residents with project-related questions may contact Hetal Shah, Aquarion’s senior engineer, at 203-337-5822 or [email protected]