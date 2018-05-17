April property transfers for Easton, Redding, Weston

The following is a list of property transfers for the month of April for Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton

12 The Circle: Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Trustee to Terrance E. and Kristina B. Holbrook, $396,000.

40 Herrmann Lane: Citizens Bank to Jerome Natacha and Noisette Guy, $562,000.

145 Old Stonewall Road: Myrna M. Reyes to Ken L. McCardle and Anne T. Gilley, $660,000.

45 Riverside Lane: Bank of New York Mellon to Stephenson Residential Services LLC, $599,000.

62 Division Street: Ralph L. and Ariene Gela Selvaggi to Colin and Ariella Spillane, $925,000.

36 Flat Rock Road: Paul Tallman to Lacey Dorian Tallman, $96,250.

41 Glovers Lane: Marjorie A. Hacket to Amy Bryant Eisenberg, $411,000.

910 Westport Road: Anna Belle Garrett to Trevor B. Weeks, $695,000.

180 Bibbins Road: Laura M. and Charles Francis Kenny Jr. to Jesse I. and Christine N. Halkett, $350,000.

146 North Street: Pamela and Robert F. Moffitt to Gail Nicholas Schneider, $699,000.

85 Norton Road: Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, to Patricia A. Pruden, $269,000.

31 Tuckahoe Road: Donald D. and Maureen P. Anderson to Bruce Minoff, $835,000.

77 Wintergreen Drive: Victor and Denise A. Quatela to Oriela Ballaj, $510,000.

Redding

25 Wagon Wheel Road: John and Judith Boyle to Brian P. and Catherine M. Shea, $547,500.

44 Starrs Ridge Road: Burt K. and Catherine M. Slavin to Daniel J. and Barbara A. Sheehan, $572,000.

65 Hill Road: Peggy Zalkind to Glass Guys LLC, $600,000.

33 West Woodland Drive: Christine Schrade to Micah Whitney and Sonja Anna Heineck, $420,000.

143 Redding Road: Stacy Murphy to Derek Lehn and Despina Savvoulides, $350,000.

4 Mallory Lane: Jason M. Beck to Lucia Nagyova and Miroslav Sloboda, $493,500.

28 Dorethy Road: David W. Spence and Leslie Kirshaw to Stephanie and Vincent Zilnicki, $675,000.

73 Stepney Road: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Philip and Shannon Cormier, $223,650.

49 Black Rock Turnpike: Kevin A. and Melanie L. Baughman to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust, $645,000.

49 Black Rock Turnpike: GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Brian and Andrea Theodore, $645,000.

123 Old Redding Road: Jonathan H. and Melanie K. Goldstine to Michael R. and Tara M. Patrick, $560,000.

Weston

273 Newtown Turnpike: Mark S. Herman to Juan Corona and Elizabeth Sanchez, $362,500.

23 MountainView Drive: Dmytro Voytovych to Sarge and Caroline Carlson, $1,349,000.

370 Good Hill Road: Jan Testori-Markman to Ian and Domenica Kraus, $760,000.

90 Old Redding Road: Bernard and Barbara Orenstein to Christopher and Joanne Tolford, $680,000.

10 Pinefield Lane: Brian and Holly Decaro to Allan Grossman and Tathiana Fonseca, $983,000.

8 Lakeside Drive: David and Malou Doyle to Theodore and Melissa Demmon, $809,000.

19 Spring Valley Road: Matthew and Becky Black to Brian Foster and Kimberly Mullen, $585,000.

56 Singing Oaks Drive: Kevin and Sandra Lewis to Justin and Blaire Scheier, $1,037,000.

139 Lyons Plain Road: Craig Smith to George Fuller and Elizabeth Baker, $588,240.

104 Norfield Road: Shirley and Frederick Schneider Est. to Michael B. Healy, $1,205,000.

8 Aspetuck Lane: 9 Aspetuck Lane LLC to SAJ Realty LLC, $460,000.

91 Treadwell Lane: Joseph and Catherine Rainone to Simon Verney and Jessica Hoyt, $665,000.

331 Good Hill Road: Juanita Forsythe and Stanley Hunter III to Erica and Nicholas Savard, $699,000.

38 Blueberry Hill Road: Louis Zazzarino to Lenka and Peter Bumbera, $393,000.

11 Blueberry Hill Road: Bank of New York Mellon to Robert and Jeannette Simons, $496,000.

7 Wood Hill Road: Lori and Douglas Barshop to Michael and Ariana Shlansky, $575,000.

33 Grays Farm Road: Joel and Anita Sobelson to Edie Jennings and Kevin Baldwin, $840,000.

18 Eleven O’Clock Road: Wilma Hill Fearon Est. to MMD Lopes LLC, $574.000.