Anne Hughes receives third party endorsement

Anne Hughes, Democratic nominee for state representative in Connecticut’s 135th District, will also appear on the Working Families Party line in the November election.

The Secretary of the State approved the Hughes campaign’s Working Families Party nominating petition in a letter on Sept. 7.

The Working Families Party of Connecticut endorsed Hughes in July. Hughes and her volunteers then collected more than 160 petition signatures from registered voters in the district in under two weeks — surpassing the 135 signatures required by the Secretary of State.

“I am excited to be the first candidate in this district to become the Working Families Party nominee as well as the Democratic nominee for State Representative. Our citizen-led campaign is truly a grassroots effort that expresses the values of the Connecticut Working Families Party.” said Hughes.

Hughes and her husband Tim live at the Fiddledale estate in Easton. She is challenging incumbent Adam Dunsby to represent the 135th Congressional District in the Connecticut General Assembly, which consists of Easton, Weston and part of Redding.