Anne Hughes receives Democratic nomination for 135th District

Anne Hughes received the Democratic nomination on May 16 for state representative of the 135th District, which includes Easton, Weston and part of Redding. She will be facing incumbent Adam Dunsby (R-135) from Easton.

“Anne may be new to politics, but she is seasoned, and wise to the needs of her constituents,” said Region 9 Board of Education member Maureen Williams in a speech nominating Hughes. “She is the first one to gather the group, to encourage input and feedback, and to draw members toward consensus — that’s a true ‘citizens-led’ campaign.”

In her acceptance speech, Hughes drew upon the personal significance of the date. “Today is May 16. The day of this convention was also my dad’s birthday and he died on this day,” Hughes said. “My sister reminded me this morning that in honor of Dad, who was a public school teacher, an avid gardener, a quiet social justice advocate, and a conservationist … we plant something on this day, whether it’s a seed, an idea or a campaign.”

Hughes is running on a platform of building a district and a state where graduates will stay and work, where young families come to raise their kids, and where long-term residents remain. Among her top priorities are providing excellent public education and student loan relief, affordable and accessible health care, support for seniors to age well, and modernized transportation infrastructure.

Hughes is a social worker at Jewish Senior Services. She and her husband, Tim, live at the Fiddledale estate in Easton.