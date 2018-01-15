Allie-Brennan to run against Duff for state representative

Will he win the second time around?

Democrat Raghib Allie-Brennan is once again running against Republican incumbent Rep. William Duff in Connecticut’s 2nd General Assembly District.

The district covers parts of Redding, Bethel, Danbury, and Newtown.

In 2016, Allie-Brennan lost to Duff by about 280 votes out of a total of about 11,750 votes — getting about 49% of the votes.

“I felt this was impressive since this is a Republican district historically and it was a Republican year,” he said.

A Bethel native

Allie-Brennan, 26, said he has always liked the idea of local public service.

“Your hometown is where you want to do the most good,” he said.

He was born in Astoria, N.Y., and moved to Bethel when he was in second grade. He attended all Bethel public schools.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree in international studies from Marymount Manhattan College in 2013.

A former congressional aide, Allie-Brennan worked as a policy adviser in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., for three years. He interned for U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty and got involved with the Democratic Town Committee in Bethel.

“I learned a lot from them,” he said.

He is a grant writer at the law firm Pastore & Dailey in Stamford. He said he helps connect Connecticut’s small businesses with the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

“I interview them to see if they qualify for grants and loans, help them get access to the money that’s available to them through the state, and help them grow their business,” he said.

He is involved with the Triangle Community Center and said he helped organize Bethel’s first Pride parade and event.

Making an impact

One of the reasons Allie-Brennan said he feels voters are interested in him is because of his young age and because he is a person of color — his father his Guyanese and his mother is Irish.

“I am a different candidate and it think it is refreshing to a lot of people,” he said. “I think this is the reason the prior election was so close. People feel I would do a good job.”

Bringing awareness to the opioid crisis

Allie-Brennan said that one of the biggest goals of his prior campaign was to spread the word about the opioid crisis.

“I got involved with the HERO Project in Bethel. They are a heroin and opiate awareness group for the greater Danbury area, and they bring awareness of the stigma of addiction,” he said, adding that he became vice president of the group.

He said opioid addiction affects affects people everywhere and should concern everyone.

“It seems like a dirty thing to talk about to a lot of people,” he said. “I think it’s important that we make people aware that it could be your son, your mother or anyone. It’s not some inner city problem; it’s prevalent in every community.”

Some of his former classmates at Bethel High School have lost their lives to opioid addiction, he said.

“If we save one life, we did our job,” he said.

An advocate of the environment

Another cause Allie-Brennan said he feels strongly about is the environment. In his senior year at Marymount, he took a course on natural disasters. He focused his term paper on “how Hurricane Katrina was more of a man-made and federal disaster instead of a natural one,” he said.

“As climate change gets worse and worse, I wanted to figure out how I can be more useful and effective in protecting our communities on the shoreline and back home in Connecticut,” he said.

When he worked in Congress, he researched toxic waste issues regarding environmental justice in North Carolina. “I testified in front of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights regarding coal ash and clean water, and how it was affecting low-income communities,” he said.

Allie-Brennan is currently leading the fight to ban fracking waste in Bethel.

“Something that I learned over the course of my campaign and the past year is that residents care about their environment,” he said. “I tried to take something I knew about and bring it back home and educate residents about this potential issue.”

“This waste can be shipped into our towns and Bethel does allow for hazardous construction waste to be taken in, so I think we got the message out there,” he said. “People were disappointed that the state Senate didn’t pass the fracking waste ban and there were loopholes in the bill.”

Allie-Brennan submitted an ordinance for a fracking waste ban to Bethel First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker, and “Bethel’s Planning and Zoning Committee passed unanimously a recommendation that this ordinance go through,” he said.

He added that he received both Republican and Democratic support for his environmental concerns.

“It’s great to see something happening from the bottom up from the people themselves,” he said.

Campaign focus

Allie-Brennan said that if he wins the election, his focus will be on “the three E’s — the economy, education and energy.”

“We are in a state budget crisis,” he said. “We have to start thinking about the kinds of people we are sending to Hartford. I think we are sending way too many complainers and not enough doers.”

As a graduate of Bethel public schools, Allie-Brennan said, he strongly believes in the public education system and understands its value.

In regard to energy, he said, “Connecticut pays one of the highest electric rates in the country, so how can we minimize that?”

“As someone who worked on energy issues in Congress, I think I have a good understanding of energy policy,” he said. “I think in Connecticut, we can do better regarding renewable energy and being a green economy.”