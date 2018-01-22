Allie-Brennan qualifies for election funding

Raghib Allie-Brennan, a declared candidate for state representative of the 2nd District, announced Monday morning that he has raised enough money to qualify for Connecticut’s Citizens Election Program.

Allie-Brennan qualified less than 12 days after announcing. “I am humbled by the outpouring of support this campaign has received in the past week and a half,” Allie-Brennan said. “As someone who firmly believes in keeping special interest money out of politics, qualifying for public financing will allow me to focus on what matters most: finding realistic solutions to the challenges Connecticut residents face, and explaining my position to voters.”

To qualify for the Citizens Election Program, which is public campaign financing, a candidate for state representative must raise $5,000, a portion of which must come from a minimum of 150 residents of the towns a candidate seeks to represent in the General Assembly. Contributions must be between $5 and $250.

“The speed with which we qualified is a testament to the spirit of our campaign — it is evident that we have the support of the people of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding. I cannot wait to introduce myself and my platform to the residents, and earn their trust and votes,” said Allie-Brennan.