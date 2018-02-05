Allie-Brennan asks for fare increase hearing in Danbury

Raghib Allie-Brennan, a candidate for State Representative for the 2nd District, which includes Redding, sent a formal request to Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) Commissioner James P. Redeker asking that he schedule an additional public hearing in Danbury on proposed fare increases and service reductions to the Danbury Line.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, CTDOT announced a series of seven public hearings to gather input on proposed bus and rail fare increases and service reductions on the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branch lines on the New Haven Line, and on Shore Line East. The list of scheduled hearings, however, did not include Danbury. The closest hearing locations are Stamford and Waterbury.

“The Department of Transportation’s policy is that any service and fare changes can only be made after input from the public,” said Allie-Brennan. “How can there be fair public input regarding the Danbury Line without a public hearing in the Danbury area? These proposed changes will burden our residents and hurt our efforts to expand and attract business locally and for the state.

“We should not punish commuters for the legislature’s mismanagement of the state’s transportation funds,” Allie-Brennan added. “We should be investing in our public transportation infrastructure, not cutting services for the people who rely on it to get around, many of whom are seniors, individuals with disabilities and others who depend upon CTDOT services to travel to

and from work. They deserve to be heard.”

Allie-Brennan cites the inordinate distance Danbury residents must travel to attend the scheduled hearings, as well as the burden placed on disabled users of the services who may wish to offer public comment about the service cuts under consideration.