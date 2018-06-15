Alexandra Forte to wed Christopher Howell

Alexandra Forte and Christopher Howell
Wayne Forte of Easton has announced the engagement of his daughter, Alexandra Forte of Virginia, to Christopher Howell of Maryland.

The couple is planning a spring wedding in 2019 in Maryland, where they will reside.

Alexandra Forte is a middle and high school educator. She received a bachelor of arts degree from Dickinson College and a master’s from New York University, specializing in English education.

Christopher Howell is a software engineer, and is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.

The couple met while cycling with friends in Virginia. They enjoy racing, casual cycling, traveling and drinking craft beer.

