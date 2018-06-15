Alexandra Forte to wed Christopher Howell

Wayne Forte of Easton has announced the engagement of his daughter, Alexandra Forte of Virginia, to Christopher Howell of Maryland.

The couple is planning a spring wedding in 2019 in Maryland, where they will reside.

Alexandra Forte is a middle and high school educator. She received a bachelor of arts degree from Dickinson College and a master’s from New York University, specializing in English education.

Christopher Howell is a software engineer, and is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University.

The couple met while cycling with friends in Virginia. They enjoy racing, casual cycling, traveling and drinking craft beer.