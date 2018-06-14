Alarm use fee due in Easton

The alarm use fee in Easton runs from July 1 through June 30, 2019, and is due and payable on or before July 1.

In accordance with the Easton town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, each permit holder must pay a renewal use fee of $20 to the Easton Police Department on or before July 1 of each year. A new alarm registration is $25.

Residents who have changes or additions to their current contact information may submit those changes on the registration form online or contact the police department.

Residents may pay online at eastonctpolice.com/community-info/alarms/ or send a check payable to Town of Easton Police Dept., 700 Morehouse Road, Easton CT 06612. Those with questions may call the department at 203-268-4111.

Enforcement action may be taken for unpaid renewal or an unregistered alarm.