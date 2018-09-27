Actor Paul Rudd is star of Pudd’nhead Festival in Redding

Actor Paul Rudd received the Pudd’nhead spoon at the Pudd’nhead Festival Gala in Redding. — Bryan Haeffele photo
The fifth annual Pudd’nhead Literary and Humor Festival took place Saturday, Sept. 22, at In Situ, an 8-acre sculpture garden in Redding.

There were cocktails and a dinner, as well as silent and live auctions, at the sold-out event.

Comedian Paul Rudd was the 2018 Pudd’nhead Prize honoree.

The Pudd’nhead Festival was founded in 2014 by the Mark Twain Library and bestselling author Michael Ian Black, a Redding resident.

The event celebrates Mark Twain Library founder Mark Twain, and is inspired by one of Twain’s books, The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson.

Comedian Michael Ian Black and Paul Rudd entertain the crowd at the Pudd'nhead Festival in Redding. — Bryan Haeffele photo
