Actor Paul Rudd is star of Pudd’nhead Festival in Redding

The fifth annual Pudd’nhead Literary and Humor Festival took place Saturday, Sept. 22, at In Situ, an 8-acre sculpture garden in Redding.

There were cocktails and a dinner, as well as silent and live auctions, at the sold-out event.

Comedian Paul Rudd was the 2018 Pudd’nhead Prize honoree.

The Pudd’nhead Festival was founded in 2014 by the Mark Twain Library and bestselling author Michael Ian Black, a Redding resident.

The event celebrates Mark Twain Library founder Mark Twain, and is inspired by one of Twain’s books, The Tragedy of Pudd’nhead Wilson.