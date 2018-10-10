Absentee ballots are available in Weston

Absentee ballots for the state election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, are now available at the town clerk’s office at Weston Town Hall, 56 Norfield Road.

Absentee ballots can be obtained Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 5. The office will be open additional hours on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Applications are available at the town clerk’s office or online at westonct.gov under municipal departments, town clerk.

Any qualified voter may vote absentee if unable to vote in person due to active service in the armed forces; absence from the town during all hours of voting; Illness or physical disability; religious tenets; or duties as a voting official at a polling place other than the town of Weston.

Call the town clerk’s office for further information at 203-222-2616 or 203-222-2617.

Completed ballots must be received by the town clerk by mail by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, or in person by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.