About Town: Weston views

What is the most iconic view in Weston? Other than that of the trees and other plantings on your own property, of course. I’d have to say it is the Saugatuck Reservoir.

Mark down Saturday, Sept. 1, for a morning excursion along its shore, right here in Weston.

Thanks to our Parks & Recreation Commission, on that day you’ll be able to leave your car at Morehouse Farm Park, and take out your bicycles, skates, or skateboards. Or put on your walking or running shoes. Then you can make your way to the road crossing at Newtown Turnpike, and cross safely when officials give the signal. Also, enjoy the offerings of food trucks and other attractions.

Speedy cyclists will have Valley Forge Road to themselves from 8 to 9 a.m., all the way down to Godfrey Road East. But starting at 9 a.m., the rest of us will get to enjoy this awesome section of Weston at our own pace, even on foot for two and a half hours.

Land adjacent to parts of Valley Forge Road which abut the reservoir is owned by Aquarion, which must keep the water in its reservoir pure. Consequently, the only residents on those lands have four or more legs, and they are usually neat enough to maintain the pristine beauty of the area.

Arranging street closings in Weston is a big deal in terms of logistics, in part, because of the need for traffic control. I recall that in 1994, when the town first allowed a street closing for recreational purposes, we chose Sunday afternoons in August, on School Road. Care had to be taken to allow tennis court access as well as access to the playing fields behind the middle school.

How far we’ve come, from that first modest effort for which sawhorses had to be borrowed from the police department. Where young children arrived with chalk and spontaneously marked off a hopscotch court. An enterprising girl and some friends efficiently set up a lemonade stand.

And who could forget the children who were taking their first ride on two-wheel bicycles, fathers in tow? Skateboarding was new then. Some enterprising skateboarders serenaded the lemonade ladies with a rousing performance of The Funky Chicken.

It’s probably fair to say that most Westonites care about our children and the schools more than anything else about our town. But as I see it, there is another reason people choose to live in Weston that is almost as significant.

Simply put, it is gorgeous here. And nowhere more so than when it comes to the view of the Saugatuck Reservoir from Valley Forge Road. I’ve taken people from out of town on tours of Weston. The one view that stops them in their tracks is that one.

Unfortunately, those who traverse Valley Forge Road by automobile can’t fully appreciate this sight, because maintaining the necessary speed while focusing on driving safely tends to make it all seem like a blue blur.

But that won’t be the case on the morning of Saturday, Sept, 1, when bike and pedestrian “traffic” will rule. Make plans to attend.

