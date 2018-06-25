About Town: Suspense

The suspense is almost killing me.

The “suspense list,” that is, as described by the tax collector at the Board of Finance meeting last week. “Tax suspense lists” are common items in Connecticut’s 169 towns and cities. These lists are comprised of taxes deemed to be “uncollectible.”

So does anyone you know make the list? The list presently comprises six pages, plus an additional page involving a few small businesses, and encompasses more than a hundred properties. Some of the names on it look familiar.

The list totals a bit more than $20,000. The individual amounts listed are generally small enough for me to conclude that they probably involve automobiles. In many cases, perhaps automobiles owned by people who no longer live in Weston, and who cannot be located.

If you are uncertain about back taxes that may be owed, be aware that at the town website you can check your tax bills, payments, and amounts that may still be owed for recent years.

Speaking of suspense, get ready for the state legislature’s “veto override” session, coming on Monday, June 25. Gov. Malloy has vetoed seven bills that were passed by the legislature in this year’s session. Some of those vetoes may very well not stand, especially if two-thirds of the legislature had originally voted in favor.

Some of us watched closely from February to May as the Connecticut House and Senate passed more than 200 pieces of legislation. These are “public acts” now. When do they become law? When the governor signs them.

The usual pile of bills on the Senate’s “consent calendar,” that are unanimously agreed to by that smaller chamber, made their way to the House. There are also House bills that are unanimously approved, but that chamber usually votes on bills by machine. Which makes for more session days for its members.

When the governor vetoes a bill that legislators from both parties have agreed upon, you have to wonder what is going on. To me it indicates that there is a power struggle going on, mainly between the branches of government rather than the political parties.

Just last week we saw the governor stand up for the hard working Water Planning Council, a creature of the Executive Branch. It is made up of members of four state agencies charged with oversight or regulatory responsibility of water management.

The council, following public meetings and a hearing on a draft Connecticut State Water Plan, had submitted a finalized plan to the legislature in January of this year. The legislature took no action on it, aside from conducting a public hearing.

By executive order the governor directed the Water Planning Council to implement its finalized Plan starting immediately, while resubmitting it to the legislature by Dec. 1, 2018.

One of the many “whereas” clauses in the order declared that “Connecticut cannot afford inaction on the State Water Plan that protects water quantity and quality for all of its current and future uses at a time when regulations, climate and economic conditions are changing.”

He’s right. Weston’s 1993 water study, known as the “Weston Water Resource Guide,” said essentially the same thing. Read it here: aboutweston.com/WestonWaterResourcesGuide.pdf.

