About Town: Speak Up

Are you confused? That is, confused about what is going on in Weston?

You are not alone.

For many years the late Weston-only Weston Forum would write about and publish photographs of goings-on in Weston. Period. No longer is this the case.

Do we care that Eastonites are up in arms about the size of the proposed school budget? Are we concerned that the Redding first selectwoman offended some of her constituents? Frankly, all this business about pettiness in other communities is revealing. We are truly blessed to live in Weston.

Attending Board of Selectmen meetings here is a good way to avoid overlooking newsworthy matters that are happening in town. I am grateful for being able to attend all of their meetings. The big ones and the small ones, too. For those who might not know, videos of their meetings are put online shortly after they occur, and can be accessed via the town website.

For my own “cliff notes” about what transpires at their meetings, please visit my website, www.AboutWeston.com/.

Speak Up

Between the changes in local news reporting, dire happenings in Hartford stemming from state budget issues, and the start of the town’s annual budget process, this year’s edition of the League of Women Voters of Weston’s annual “Speak Up” may be the most important “Speak Up” ever.

Please reserve Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Weston Public Library, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, to attend this event.

“Speak Up” began in 1992 and has been held each year since in Weston. It was created largely due to the very same concern many Westonites have now. The league suspected back then that local news reporting would not be the same after The Forum had changed hands.

The process of creating town budgets for the coming fiscal year has to deal with many more unknowns than usual. The selectmen and finance boards wrestle with this as well as they can. How do I know that? I attend all meetings of both boards, and report on them online and welcome questions via email.

The budget process directly affects our tax bills, of course, and following it is something the LWV of Weston prides itself on. So please attend their 27th annual “Speak Up,” where you can provide your thoughts to the public officials who are responsible for handling that process and will be onstage.

The chairman of the Board of Finance was the first to respond to the league’s invitation to be onstage at “Speak Up,” indicating his acceptance 10 minutes after invitations were sent out. The Police Commission, our new police chief, our state representatives were quick to reply as well. Chairs of the Board of Education and Historic District Commission were next to answer. I hope the entire Board of Selectmen will be present, as well as numerous other local public officials and our state senators. RSVPs continue to come in.

“Speak Up” should be cathartic as well as informative for the community. See you on Feb. 3.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.