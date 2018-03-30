About Town: So long, Joe Lametta

I don’t recall if the groundhog predicted an early spring this year or not. But for sure we didn’t get one.

When you have a March filled with seemingly nonstop snowstorms, one even paving the way for springtime skiing, enough is enough. Even our trusty and indefatigable public works director must be feeling that way.

There was much news at recent meetings of the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance, especially as annual budget proposals were reviewed. But to me, none of this had greater significance than the news that Joe Lametta, head of Weston Public Works, is retiring.

Joe has been in Weston for 40 years or so. Although I can’t really remember when he wasn’t running DPW, I can remember exactly when I met him.

I had just taken up the study of watercolor painting, and I had an assignment to do a portrait of someone. Those who work in that medium are familiar with how difficult and unforgiving of mistakes it can be. And doing a good portrait in any medium can often be a challenge.

I believe I had met Joe at a selectmen’s meeting. Or maybe it was at a Planning and Zoning meeting. I asked him if I could do his portrait. With characteristic affability he said, “Sure.”

At that time, my technique involved taking black-and-white photographs of the subject and working from them. I had already figured out that doing landscapes without a photograph to work from would be problematical because the sun wouldn’t stay in the same place long enough for shadows and other details to remain the same.

That isn’t a problem in the case of an indoor portrait, but I did not want to have a valuable town employee spend a lot of time posing. So I photographed Joe in the vestibule of Weston Town Hall, with light coming in through the glass panes on the front door and reflecting on the wonderful wall of photographs of former first selectmen.

I still have that black-and-white photograph. Joe was given his portrait after my class that semester was over. And if I must say so myself, I did a terrific job capturing the likeness of our now retiring department head.

Joe knows where the drainage structures on every town road are. He precisely tracks which roads have been resurfaced and when. He keeps DPW’s fleet of trucks on a carefully defined maintenance and replacement schedule, so that when Mother Nature’s wrath descends upon Weston, the department’s vehicles will be ready.

Joe also designed the DPW building, which after many years still looks new to me, and is a source of pride for the department. Employees previously did not have a good place to gather and take much-needed rest breaks when dealing with storms, and expensive equipment had little or no protection from the weather.

Joe Lametta is a Renaissance man, and a class act. He has been training his men in his image, and I am sure Weston will be left in good hands. But I’ll sure miss Joe.

