About Town: Police have busy summer

Here it is August, and just about nothing, nada, seems to be happening on the government front. As a matter of fact, last week it was perhaps more likely to run into a Westonite on the Champs-Élysées in Paris than at a meeting of an elected board or commission.

Although there was at least one very notable exception. The Board of Police Commissioners was hard at work with a full agenda.

I rarely attend Police Commission meetings. Not because I don’t care about public safety, of course, but mainly because I trust that this commission in particular will make a point of scrupulously complying with the law. What law, specifically? In this case, the Freedom of Information Act.

Commission members who were present at last week’s meeting included two attorneys and a former first selectman, among other really sharp-eyed members.

The agenda reminded me of Dragnet. Just the facts. Every single one of them. This is the commission which oversees the professionals who are charged by the state of Connecticut with protecting us, 24/7/365.

What was new? At this meeting I heard of the resolution of a matter involving retention of a massive amount of stolen property that was seized in an arrest a few years ago. The court has now authorized Weston to arrange for disposition of the material. An auction is anticipated.

Reports of stolen cars in the region provided insight into trends that seem to be occurring among criminals. It seems that high-end cars are being increasingly stolen by street gangs, in some cases for the purpose of conducting drive-by shootings.

The bottom line for Westonites: Don’t make it easy for the bad guys! Lock your vehicles and take the keys inside the house.

There was mention of recent approval by the Board of Finance of supplemental appropriations for the Board of Education, part of which will go toward highly secure IT services the school board provides for the police department.

The Board of Police Commissioners is also undertaking what appear to me to be improvements in how expenditures of taxpayer dollars are monitored. Improvements that promise to more clearly identify both expenses and sources of revenue.

The problem seems to be one with which I am familiar. That is, how to account for income that occurs on an irregular basis, and in amounts that are unpredictable.

In this case, Weston police personnel contract their services to outside operators performing road or construction activity in town. The police officers are paid by the town of Weston from the department’s budget. Eventually, the costs of their time and the use of police vehicles are recouped. Does this money come to the town of Weston specifically for use in the department’s budget?

Lastly, there is no word yet on how the town of Weston is planning to arrange for a proposed temporary closing of Valley Forge Road in September, for recreational purposes.

