About Town: Planning Weston’s town plan

“2020” is a catchy number. What does it mean to you?

“Eyesight” may be what immediately comes to mind for those of us who wear or are in need of corrective lenses. Others may think of the U.S. Census count that occurs periodically, while some might even think of the forthcoming 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

But what mainly comes to my mind is that it will be time for Weston’s next Town Plan of Conservation and Development. Since development of that plan necessarily takes considerable time, here in 2018 we are already getting started.

Who is the “we” in the previous sentence?

Our Planning & Zoning Commission has the overall responsibility, of course. But as one who cares about Weston’s long-term future, and as a professional city planner with degree and experience, I try to contribute to the process in my own way. This primarily involves providing my ideas on my website, aboutweston.com.

Each time I have done this in the past, namely in 1987, 2000, and 2010, I have been amazed at how much research techniques had changed.

I earned a Ph.D. in planning from New York University in 1979. Back then the research I performed for my dissertation, about medium-sized cities that closed streets to form pedestrian malls, required contacting the cities involved and their public libraries to obtain relevant information. By mail.

These days, in contrast, the data planners need is mostly available online. Technology facilitates acquiring data that isn’t available online that might also be good to have. Examples being traffic counts of various kinds, such as at intersections. And even informal surveys to research existing land use.

Aspects of the previous plans that have called for particular scrutiny related to their goals. Although I suspect that community consensus about goals hasn’t changed all that much over the years.

If a representative sample of people in town were asked why they moved to Weston I believe many of the answers would be as follows: (1) For the schools. (2) Because it is so beautiful and peaceful. (3) Because it is less expensive than Westport. Of course, there would have to be a “control” question, namely “when did you move to Weston?”

My perception during the 38 years since I moved to Weston is that much of the exciting change that has occurred happened before I got here. Starting around 1950 with construction of the shopping center, and with it relocation of the “Onion Barn.”

Then there was the very major decision in the mid-1960s to go it alone in terms of education, and build our own high school. And in 1976 development of a professional and still amazingly important “Weston Environmental Resources Manual,” also known as the Dominski-Oakrock report.

Fast forwarding to 2018, though, Weston has remained pretty much the same over the years. It is still drop dead gorgeous.

With Weston ranking among the leaders in Connecticut in terms of the percentage of adults having “more than a college degree,” we are a group of smart people. Perhaps that collective intellect can help P&Z’s Town Plan update be the best.

