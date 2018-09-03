About Town: Plan for the future

How do I love Weston? In any number of ways, most of which relate to our town having remained true to a plan.

Why am I grateful to Weston? For one thing, it has taught me about what makes a community. I hadn’t really known much about Weston when I moved here in 1980. It was very understated then, in desirable ways, as it is now.

“2020 Vision” is what I call my online proposal for the essence of a Town Plan update. I’ve chosen to create it given that our Planning and Zoning Commission is in the early stages of developing its mandatory once per decade update of Weston’s official Town Plan. My online plan, thoughts and graphics included, can be seen at aboutweston.com.

My credentials in land use, in addition to being a city planner by training and having earned a Ph.D. in the subject, include having served on the Weston Planning and Zoning Commission from 1983 to 1990.

Planning is a process. And a plan is only as good as the preparation, thought, and public involvement used to achieve its “vision.”

Some plans look good. Others say all the correct things. But a good indication of its effectiveness would perhaps be if you were to conduct a survey at the Town Center and ask Westonites at random “what does the Town Plan mean for you?” Although in doing so you may, of course, get a lot of blank looks from the considerable number of Wilton residents who shop there.

My expectation is that the answer of many and perhaps most Westonites would revolve around preserving the status quo. Which in turn might encompass a number of different things. “Great schools, located at the center of everything” for some. Or “preserving our beautiful open space.” Or simply having “peace and quiet.”

I think the concept of “neighborhoods” may be something to consider. Our uniformly-zoned “two-acre residential and farming district” persona might be ready for a second look.

There was life in Weston long before zoning came into being. Pre-existing development here, prior to zoning, had certain characteristics. First, it generally occurred along travel pathways.

Our forefathers didn’t measure how many acres per house they needed. Their protection against intrusion on their property consisted of stone walls.

So when Weston eventually did zone itself two-acre residential in 1953, hundreds of lots became non-conforming, the majority of them in terms of property size. A then-existing summer colony became non-conforming with respect to various subdivision standards. A scattering of two-family homes also became pre-existing non-conforming uses.

It seems to me, we should recognize the variety of our housing stock, and consider how to best reflect it in our zoning regulations. At the same time we should respect the like-mindedness of Westonites when it comes to devotion to protecting the environment. Nobody does it better than Weston. Never has and never will.

