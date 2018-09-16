About Town: Noise

Sound and fury signifying … noise?

Of the five senses — sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch — how many relate to planning and zoning? Probably all of them in some manner, although some more directly than others. But one that a P&Z Commission can significantly affect through its zoning powers is our hearing of noise that may result from construction. Other noise that at times may permeate through our neighborhoods falls under the purview of town ordinances.

I would expect, also, that during its Town Plan revision or re-envisioning process that is getting underway it would not be too surprising if now and then there were instances of sound and fury emanating from segments of the public. Which might even eclipse concerns over whither the State of Connecticut is headed.

Regarding the latter concerns, please mark down Saturday Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Weston Public Library. At that time and location, the League of Women Voters of Weston will be hosting a particularly vital program.

“Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges, Decades in the Making: A Look Back, A Look Forward” is the title of the league’s program. The public is invited to hear from guest speaker Keith Phaneuf, an accomplished reporter whose specialty is state government finances. After a brief presentation, audience questions will be received.

One thing that Weston and its sister towns in the Aspetuck News catchment area have in common is that how Connecticut chooses to dig its way out of its fiscal mess may very well impact how plans of conservation and development get implemented.

Fortunately, Weston is just starting its once per decade Plan update process. As it did 10 years ago, P&Z intends to query residents about a number of things. “Why did you move to Weston?” seems to me to be a good one for openers. And, “how long have you lived in town?” would seem to be information worth tabulating as well.

Everyone living in town should be invited to respond. Perhaps issuing the questionnaire in conjunction with mid-year tax bills would be a suitable way of accomplishing that, as renters would presumably be reachable since they pay taxes on motor vehicles.

Development of the new Plan should have public visibility throughout the process. Sending out queries to all would be a fine start in establishing credibility.

Meanwhile, we know that new subdivisions cause noise. P&Z wrote the rules governing the times when construction work may occur. These are in the zoning regulations. At a recent re-subdivision public hearing a very nice neighbor pleaded for respite.

My own recent experience occurred when a neighbor hired a band to provide outdoor entertainment at his annual party. While the musical performances they provided the neighborhood with were excellent, the decibel levels were fearsome. When asked, however, they promptly dialed down the sound.

What do you think about what should be done, if anything, to mitigate the potential for noise issues in town?

“About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.