Get set for a triple-feature, involving governmental matters. But since this is Weston, it most likely won’t be a three-ring circus.

First is an event entitled “Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges, Decades in the Making: A Look Back, A Look Forward.” It will be presented by the League of Women Voters of Weston this Saturday at the Weston Public Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. The league will be recording the program for subsequent replay online.

The next two events take place in the Town Hall meeting room. Those to whom the aforementioned fiscal challenges are of interest may especially want to make a point of being present on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The two candidates vying for the position of 135th District state representative will go at it in an LWV debate.

Next Thursday, Oct. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Board of Selectmen will be holding a really big multifaceted public hearing.

At the top of the selectmen’s agenda for that hearing is a proposed ordinance intended to prevent pollutants from being discharged into publicly owned facilities that collect or convey stormwater.

To what does this apply? For one thing, to the schools, where high water table overflows have occurred during heavy rains. And to drainage systems for roads. And to other natural and man-made drainage provisions.

Might this impact owners of private property? A good question. If the answer is “yes,” to what extent will this be a financial burden on such owners?

Some adjustments to Town Code are next. These were, as far as I know, inspired by the Board of Selectmen itself.

First, a widening of provisions for enforcement of the code. The authority of the Town’s Code enforcement officer to issue civil citations for code violations would be expanded beyond enforcement of Planning and Zoning and Conservation Commission regulations.

“Violation of any Code provisions that have been designated specifically by the Town of Weston for enforcement by citation in the same manner in which they were adopted” falls within the scope of this change. I think I know what the last few words of that statement mean, but hopefully the hearing will provide clarity.

How will disputes regarding the penalties be resolved? By a hearing officer appointed by the first selectman. The officer’s judgment will be final unless appealed to the courts. Town employees are excluded from serving in this position, as well as members of various specified boards and commissions. Who is left? Your neighbors?

A third public hearing also involves expansion of enforcement provisions. In this case for regulations pertaining to abandonment of motor vehicles, and storage of unregistered vehicles and other junk on private property.

The final public hearing is on a well-intentioned and professionally written proposed ordinance on plastic bags. I note as a matter of interest that this idea was presented to a previous Board of Selectmen a few years ago. In that case by some intrepid and environmentally conscious Hurlbutt Elementary School students.

