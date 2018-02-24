About Town: Information

Freedom of Information (FOI) is a term of art. For those of us who are followers of what is going on at town hall and in Hartford, it means being able to know what government is doing.

I always prefer to start at the bottom and work my way up when following such things. So what is most important for me is to know where local government is at. Thanks to living in Weston, where a favorite word is “transparency,” doing so is a piece of cake.

Do you want to know what any board or commission is up to? Do you want to know when their next meeting is? Or what’s on their agenda?

You have two choices. One is to visit the town website. But if you want to see the evidence in physical form, visit town hall and see it posted right there on the walls. Check it out. A simply gorgeous art exhibit in the main entryway may slow you down. But keep on walking and you will arrive in the town clerk’s office, the source of all such information. The town clerk’s office is also the central repository of documents capturing the history of Weston government back to its earliest days.

There are several wall boards to check out. As you enter, official meeting notices are posted above the copier. There is a smaller wall board providing three months’ worth of calendars of meetings of town officials and employees, as well as room reservations made by those who use the various available meeting locations.

There are also two other wall boards hiding behind the opened doors. These have notices of regional meetings, such as those of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments or the Westport-Weston Health District.

But what always takes my breath away is the town clerk’s vault. Here, under lock and key when Town Hall is not open, are our land records dating back to Weston’s beginnings. And safely stored as well are the records of what every town board and commission has done. Forever.

Best of all is the presence of the town clerk and assistant town clerk. They are there to serve and protect the historical records as well as the public’s right to know. To know what, you may ask — what local government is up to.

Our town administrations over the years have protected and preserved this heritage and wealth of information. And our recently elected administration continues to do so, while putting special emphasis on transparency in government. One manifestation of that transparency is the town website, which warrants a special shoutout. I am so grateful for its precision, thoroughness, and, especially as of late, the data it provides about what the town is doing.

