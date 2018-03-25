About Town: Important votes

Sometimes it can be especially instructive to live in Weston.

Take power outages, for example, such as the ones most of us had during the recent storm trifecta. These kinds of experiences are helpful for setting personal priorities. They show how the “neighbor helping neighbor” base of our volunteer government makes Weston special.

How do we find ourselves capable of stepping up in these crises?

Some data to consider: Weston’s human population is a bit more than 10,000. There are two census tracts totaling 13,000 acres. Can we compare it to other places?

A Google search indicates that in New York City there are 2,168 census tracts, having around 3,500 people in each. According to this same source there is an average land area per tract of about 90 acres. Quite a contrast to Weston.

Westonites tend to know a lot of other Westonites. For example, the next time you are at Peter’s Market take a look at how many people are talking to friends they have run into there. When there are personal connections it adds to our motivation to help each other.

On another note, it might have been expected that in Weston those wanting to demonstrate in connection with nationally significant issues by means of a brief “walkout” from school could only do it safely on the sidewalks in front of the middle school and high school. On only one side of the street, too.

But during the recent such event a wise decision was made to close the entire campus to individuals having no affiliation with the school system. I have no doubt that extra police were on hand. No cost is too great for the vital job of protecting the children of Weston. They are always in the forefront of everyone’s mind.

One thing our student population learns is to treasure our liberties. Prime among these is the right to vote. For example, to vote at the Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) on each item in the town and capital budgets, and on the bottom line of the education budget.

But first is the Board of Finance public hearing on the proposed budgets, on Tuesday, March 27, in the Weston Middle School library at 8 p.m. It should be a hot meeting. Will the dog park issue come up at the meeting? Is it relevant?

The ATBM is April 18. A quorum of 130 registered voters or owners of property worth $1,000 on the grand list is needed or the meeting will be adjourned at its outset.

My opinion has been that having a referendum on the budget, as required under our present Town Charter, is not a good idea. The issues are usually too complex to be addressed by a simple “yes” or “no.” Hopefully, the ATBM will have a quorum this year, so an intelligent discussion of the budgets can precede the referendum.

Speaking of simple “yes” or “no” votes, though, don’t forget to cast your ballot in the rescheduled machine vote on the dog park issue, now set for Wednesday, April 4, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Hall Meeting Room.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.