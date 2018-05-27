About Town: Green

One of the pleasures of living in Weston is the simple fact that there isn’t any place that looks better in the spring.

“Aspetuck News” shares the first part of its name with a beautiful river that marks a small part of the eastern border of Weston. When do I get to this part of town? At the League of Women Voters of Weston’s annual Betty Hill Forum on International Affairs.

This year it takes place on June 1 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club. For more information, please visit the league’s website, lwvweston.org.

AVCC is recognized by Audubon International. It is one of 697 Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries worldwide. Right here you probably see where I am going. Weston is all about appreciating the visual environment. Our favorite color is green.

The Nature Conservancy’s Devil’s Den Preserve, the largest natural preserve in Fairfield County, has most of its area in Weston, with the rest being in Redding. In addition to its intrinsic natural beauty, it provides spectacular views of the Saugatuck Reservoir.

Who can forget the purchase of Trout Brook Valley? This had been primarily Bridgeport Hydraulic property in Easton. It was proposed for a golf course/residential development. But the small part of it in Weston was critical to the thwarting of that plan.

Bridgeport Hydraulic runoff calculations for the proposed development showed that detention capacity would be needed on land Weston purchased as open space. A Special Town Meeting approved that purchase with a roaring “yes.” And Trout Brook Valley was saved.

Troubles in Connecticut’s economy evolved years ago, long before they were making the headlines we frequently see today. These troubles seemed to serve as brakes on suburban sprawl. Which perhaps was just as well, as concerns increasingly developed about what was initially referred to as “global warming” but now seems to mostly be referred to as “climate change.”

With Weston being a few hundred feet above sea level in most places, it would not be entirely unreasonable to expect that someday our future may be waterfront. Some particularly interesting discussions on this subject took place recently at the Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) at UConn.

Last week, CIRCA provided a particularly eye-opening reminder about climate change. The threat is not just flooding of shorelines. Major consequences are likely to eventually occur inland as well. The “100-year storms” one speaker had studied threaten to eventually become monthly events.

As a former member of Weston’s Planning & Zoning Commission, I’ve had occasion to use runoff calculations, in reviewing subdivision applications. The trick to avoiding downstream flooding is to detain rainfall, to lower the peak values. Devices traditionally used in roadway design for drainage control do not accomplish that, as they were designed in an era before the term “global warming” even came into use.

So what now? For starters, my suggestion is that P&Z’s once-per-10-year update to its Plan of Conservation and Development, which is now getting underway, take into account the effects “climate change” may have on Weston over the longer term.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.