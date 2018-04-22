About Town: Good Riddance

Did you save your green flyer that came in the mail a few weeks ago?

Please pay attention to its environmental wisdom. You can also refer to a list on the town of Weston website of 37 kinds of household hazardous waste items, which you will soon have an opportunity to dispose of, conveniently and safely. This handy guide to what’s hazardous is explained further in the flyer. Examples are likely to be lurking under the sink, or in the garage or basement.

As announced in the green flyer, Saturday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is Weston’s annual “Good Riddance Day,” also known as Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event has been held annually since Helen Speck was our first selectman, in the 1980s.

At first we held such events in conjunction with partner communities. But eventually, Wilton decided to exclude us from what had been a bi-town event. Why? It seemed that so many Weston cars showed up that Wiltonians complained about the long lines.

So Weston decided to go it alone. The high school parking lot was the venue in those days. The Trojan environmental club “Help Our World” assisted with check-in.

Fast forward to the 21st Century. In 2000, Weston became one of a number of area towns hosting household hazardous waste collection events open to residents of all of the participating towns.

In Weston, we have essentially no public water lines or sewers. That pretty much eliminates the possibility of large-scale development, which would change the character of our special town. It also makes protecting the purity of our groundwater especially critical. What you pour on the ground comes out of the tap, eventually.

Speaking of development, the state legislature’s Planning and Development Committee gave “joint favorable” status to HB 5045 the other week. This is a rewrite of the statutes on zoning.

HB 5045 requires that municipalities provide housing opportunities for “all,” meaning all residents of “the municipality and local planning region.” Including opportunities for “multifamily dwellings, consistent with soil types, terrain, and infrastructure capacity.”

Despite the “consistent with” clause, though, upon careful reading I would consider this bill to be an attack on zoning as we’ve known it. As the next update of our Town Plan is developed it becomes all the more important to emphasize our dedication to preserving the natural environment.

We’ve provided a form of alternative housing since 1965 or so — namely, in-house apartments. Do we keep track of the apartments in town? Should we?

It may also be useful for those working on the Town Plan update to check “Journey to Work” data that is provided in the U.S. Census. Weston has always been a net exporter of jobs, in part because large-scale development requires infrastructure.

More immediately, though, please mark April 28 on your calendar for household hazardous waste collection. Keep in mind that while some think of money or tax bases when the word “green” is mentioned, the only green Weston really cares about is the kind that will burst into bloom any day now.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.