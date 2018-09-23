About Town: Fiscal cliff

Are we as a state on a fiscal cliff?

This question will be addressed at an event soon to be presented by the League of Women Voters of Weston. It will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Weston Public Library. Keith Phaneuf, a distinguished reporter for the CT Mirror, will be the featured speaker.

Mr. Phaneuf’s specialty is state government finances. He is the author of a comprehensive series of articles called A Legacy of Debt: Connecticut Standing on its own Fiscal Cliff.

Interested citizens from Easton, Redding, and other area towns, as well as from Weston, are invited to attend. For those who cannot be there, the league will be recording the event, for viewing online soon afterward.

It has taken many decades for Connecticut’s fiscal situation to reach its present dire status. The league’s event is aptly titled “Connecticut’s Fiscal Challenges, Decades in the Making: A Look Back, A Look Forward.”

Although the legislature is not presently in session, and the governor is not running for re-election, at least one governmental entity is hard at work on these issues.

It is the Pension Sustainability Commission, meeting twice a month. Its charge? To study the feasibility of placing state capital assets in a “trust” that would maximize them for the sole benefit of the state pension system. And to recommend which capital assets should be included.

What do Weston, Easton, and Redding share besides the Aspetuck News? And besides being the three towns in the 135th House District? All are going to be affected by Connecticut’s fiscal crisis and its ultimate resolution.

Weston may be in a more advantageous position than its neighbors with respect to these issues, though. I say this because we are embarking on the once per decade process of updating our Town Plan of Conservation and Development right now. Redding must do so soon, and Easton has a draft currently being reviewed. Those communities will be facing major challenges relating to land use, as I see it.

Redding is responsible for the Gilbert & Bennett site developments. Easton is confronting a pretty much impossible task, how to create a center where not only hasn’t there been one, but many in town don’t want one. As least as far as I can tell from reading reports in the Aspetuck News, that is.

Westonites like to be in the woods, surrounded by natural beauty. Thanks to the purchase of development rights to the Nature Conservancy’s Devil’s Den for an open space price years ago, we have a sense of ownership, or at least shared ownership, of the 1,600 or so acres of this treasure in Weston.

Unlike Redding, Weston cannot claim Mark Twain as a former resident. But one of his many memorable quotes bespeaks our good fortune in having a town government that recognizes the need for a comprehensive approach to development of the new Town Plan: “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

“About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.