About Town: Discourse

The 2018 edition of the state legislature’s biennial “Short Session” is over, thankfully. That, in itself, is a significant accomplishment. Last year’s biennial “Long Session” left the state without a budget until October.

A former state representative for the 135th District, to which Weston belongs, famously once said, “Hold on to your pocketbook when the legislature is in session.”

How many bills during this session might affect Weston, or might have affected us if they had passed? As I perceive it, there were probably too many to count. I did not follow everything in every committee, of course, but what I chose to watch closely tended to be exciting.

The Environment Committee sent a Hydraulic Fracturing Waste bill to the floor for action. Which it did not get. Substitute Senate Bill SB 103 had sought a permanent ban on waste from “fracking,” and would have prohibited it from even entering Connecticut on our roads. Current law imposes a narrower ban that environmentalists see as flawed.

HB 5045, which emerged from the Planning and Development Committee, would have exacted punishment on towns like Weston which are devoid of multifamily housing zones.

In a close vote, the House passed “An Act Establishing Accountability for Fair and Affordable Housing Through Zoning Regulations.” But it passed with an amendment that appeared to me to totally emasculate it. The result in the Senate was “no dice.”

The legislature did not “strike out” altogether, though. In part because its collective memory is a long one.

Remember the “Haddam Land Swap” of 2011? That was an idea of a developer. Get the state of Connecticut to exchange a smaller 17-acre parcel it owned in Haddam, overlooking the Connecticut River and the historic Goodspeed Opera House, for 87 acres owned by the developer in a woodsy area elsewhere in town.

A powerful state senator carried this to passage at the time, getting it tucked into an omnibus bill involving disposition of excess state land — much to the chagrin of environmentalists and others. Fortunately, the developer eventually pulled out of the deal, when valuation issues turned out to be unfavorable to him.

But what’s to prevent other such deals from occurring “out of sight?” Well, seven years later the legislature finally got it right. And by a very wide margin in the votes of both chambers. On Election Day this fall, expect to vote on a constitutional amendment. It would prevent state land from being sold or given away without public input.

No longer could disposition of state-owned open space and agricultural land occur without a public hearing. No longer could such land be surreptitiously swept into omnibus bills.

As a state representative from East Haddam is fond of saying, while taking a cue from a former president of the United States, “Trust, but always verify.”

