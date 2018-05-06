About Town: Civility

Weston is a state of mind. How much longer can we remain so?

There are those who fear that we as a community have lost the belief we’ve traditionally had in the necessity for civility. Public discourse has always been very polite here. I believe that continues to be the case, although as the activities of public institutions move along it can sometimes be hard to tell.

For example, under the revisions of our Town Charter that were approved by the voters a few years ago, we now have an annual referendum on the budget. Those who previously may have spoken against something in public at the Annual Town Budget Meeting, such as the school budget, seem to mostly not be attending anymore. They might just be voting “no” instead.

Civility ruled, though, among the standing-room-only crowd at the meeting recently held by the Aspetuck Land Trust at our public library. ALT presented and discussed its Weston-Wilton Forest Block Plan at this meeting, as well as a number of environmental issues.

Not even a question from an audience member about the potentially controversial subject of affordable housing and cluster zoning affected the cordial tone of the meeting. ALT essentially skirted that issue, perhaps not viewing itself as being connected to these matters.

One way concerns about such matters might be assuaged would be to amend the zoning regulation to require that affordable housing be included in all future subdivisions. But, of course, very few such opportunities remain, in terms of large open parcels.

However, of the 16 ALT parcels in Weston, many have been part of subdivisions. A “10% open space” requirement for subdivisions on large parcels has been in place since at least the mid-1980s.

Then there is the state legislature’s brand of civility, or lack thereof. Last week I watched CT-N’s gavel-to-gavel coverage of a very entertaining debate in the state House of Representatives on the National Popular Vote Compact. How to describe it simply?

If and when the compact were to take effect, all of the electoral votes from signatory states would be pooled together for whichever presidential candidate wins the overall national popular vote. If your state goes the other way, too bad.

The majority party in Connecticut favors this. The minority sees it as a threat to the Constitution. Which party’s viewpoint is closer to your own? Will it make any difference? Contact your state senator now to say what you think.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.