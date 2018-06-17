About Town: Changes

How is Weston like Paris? I think there are quite a few similarities. One is that they are both beautiful places.

Paris grew and developed over many centuries, though, while Weston initially grew for more like one century, starting in the 1700s, before shrinking in population rather dramatically, with the demise of industry. Yes, Weston once had industry, such as a mill and a toy factory.

Fast forward to the end of World War II. Growth resumed as weekend residents built second homes here, and others who could not afford Westport settled in Weston. In the wilderness, defined here as a place without train service, sewers, or public water supply.

Coming from New York City originally, and as a city planner, it took me no time at all to recognize that even with its natural beauty and unique character, Weston is essentially a city. Cities have centers. Or in planner talk, “centrality.”

How did Weston become a city, in all but name? And when? Around 1950, a Weston family decided to build a shopping center here. It would be the kind of shopping center that might be charmingly modeled in a child’s train set, but it provided and still provides most of life’s tangible necessities.

First, a food market and a bank. Then a liquor store, hardware store, pharmacy (with soda fountain and counter service), dry cleaners, barbershop, a U.S. Post Office and a gas station.

The town’s first zoning regulations soon followed, in 1952. Every piece of land was declared one-acre residential. The shopping center thus became a pre-existing, non-conforming use.

Soon after, in 1953, following calculations that were performed to determine how many lots might be created if Bridgeport Hydraulic were to sell off property it owned in town, the zoning was changed to a uniform two acres.

Some years later, in 1966, Bridgeport Hydraulic did indeed sell. The generosity and dedication to conservation of the late Westonite Katharine Ordway made it possible for that land and more to be acquired by The Nature Conservancy. So Devil’s Den, aka the Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, the more formal name that was chosen in memory of Katherine Ordway’s father, came into being.

During the late 1980s, the town purchased development rights to Devil’s Den, in the process providing the Nature Conservancy with funding needed to purchase a developable parcel within that land that had been privately owned. This assured that development would never occur in the Den, and began a long-term partnership between Weston and the Conservancy.

Over the years changes occurred in our shopping center, of course, to keep pace with the demands of a changing society. For one thing, the soda counter that once existed at the pharmacy could no longer accommodate the burgeoning community. It gave way in the late 1970s to what I consider the heart of Weston — The Lunch Box.

So what can Weston do for an encore?

How about embedding “sustainability” principles throughout the Town Code? Is this possible? Will these ideas be specifically brought to the fore in the Town Plan update now getting started?

