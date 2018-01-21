About Town: Budget season

Budget season will see some surprises in 2018. Guaranteed.

Will the Weston Board of Education’s budget for FY 2018-19 be supportive of new ventures revolving around alternative energy and sustainability? Will it help save money for Weston’s taxpayers?

Smart money says something has to give, as the state of Connecticut sinks deeper into debt. As we speak, adding machines in offices around town are probably busily calculating how much will be needed to keep Weston government afloat and on an even keel.

Most of the town’s education expenses are usually personnel-related, and subject to approved collective bargaining agreements. But while relatively small percentage increases in these costs can be expected, have we been saddled with new unfunded mandates from the state? Unfunded mandates which can insidiously turn into budget creep?

I don’t follow the education budget particularly closely. Why? Because I have always felt that paying taxes to educate the next generation is a social good.

Recently the Board of Education has worked cooperatively with the town of Weston to combine some “back room” functions. The information technology area is a sterling example of this. Will we see new initiatives in cooperative ventures in Weston in 2018?

How are other towns doing on their school budgets? Can ideas for constructive town/school cooperative ventures be gleaned from their experiences?

I have seen recent news reports about proposed increases in local and regional education budgets for about a half-dozen communities or regions elsewhere in Connecticut. The bottom line in these cases is an increase of around 2% or so.

Speak Up

There will be leadership both on stage and in the audience at “Speak Up 2018” on Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the Weston Public Library. Invited to be onstage and available to answer your questions are the chairpersons of all elected Weston boards and commissions, and many appointed ones, too. Plus the full Board of Selectmen and Weston’s state legislators.

Turnover in many of these positions has resulted from the recent election. With impacts to Weston likely to result from the state’s budgetary situation, now and in the future, it is especially important this year for good ideas and searching questions to be provided by you, the members of the audience.

Go to lwvweston.org for more information about Speak Up 2018.

