‘A Journey’ one-woman show comes to Weston

Kimberly Wilson brings her musical one-woman show, A Journey, to Weston for three performances, on Friday, March 2, and Saturday, March 3, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 4, at 3 p.m. at the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston.

This highly acclaimed performance brings to life seven historical African American women, including an African queen, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks, and Maya Angelou. Through soulful singing, character transformations, joyous celebrations, and painful reflections, Wilson takes the audience on a powerful journey of courage, persistence, hope, faith, and love.

A Journey was conceived by Wilson more than 20 years ago, and she first presented it at Weston’s Hurlbutt Elementary School. A Westport resident, Wilson has incorporated black spirituals and added characters and authentic dialogue to the performance. “These are historical figures I’m portraying, but anybody who comes to see the show can find something in their own history,” she said. “Everyone has a unique journey.”

In 2016, Wilson was awarded Best Playwright for A Journey by the Atlanta Black Theater Festival.

A suggested donation for A Journey is $20. Partial proceeds will go to support Norfield’s Music Makers Ministry — an after-school music and arts program for students in preschool through sixth grade.