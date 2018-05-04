1968: The year that changed a nation lecture in Weston

The Weston Historical Society is hosting a three-lecture series as part of its exhibit Life in the Sixties.

The first lecture is “1968: The Year That Changed a Nation,” with educator Jean Hofheimer Bennett on Wednesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Bennett’s lecture will be followed by a panel discussion with several high school students, “Sixties Activists and the Activists of Today — Lessons Learned.”

Bennett retired as a history teacher in 2014 after teaching at Weston High School for 25 years and introduced a human rights/Holocaust course that continues to be offered to high school seniors as an elective.

Two more lectures are scheduled: “The War Back Home — Vietnam & Life in the 60s” with Capt. Nathan Clason, United States Military Academy, on Wednesday, May 23, and a panel discussion with Vietnam veterans on Wednesday, May 30.

The Weston Historical Society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit is open to the public on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during May and June. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.