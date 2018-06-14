16th annual Georgetown Day draws hundreds

Mary Jo Avellino, who lives on Main Street in Georgetown, said Sunday’s Georgetown Day was the “biggest one yet.”

“I have lived on the street where Georgetown Day is for nine years, and this year has more stages for the bands and a larger kids’ location for the games than in past years,” said Avellino, who took her 10-year-old son Paulie Melo, to the festival.

The 16th annual Georgetown Day, held June 10, ran all afternoon in the downtown area where Redding, Ridgefield and Wilton converge. It drew residents from those communities, as well as Danbury and other nearby cities and towns.

The weather, with temperatures in the high 60s, couldn’t be more perfect for an outdoor event.

Cheese pizza, beef burritos, and hot dogs, as well as cookie dough ice cream, jelly donuts, and watermelon ices were some of the foods people were seen eating at Georgetown Day.

In addition, a large variety of vendors sold everything from clothing to home decor to jewelry.

“This is a great community event where we all get an opportunity to come together,” Avellino said.

Avellino, who used to work at Lombardi’s Trattoria and is now a waitress at Little Pub Ridgefield, said she and her son look forward to Georgetown Day each year.

“My son says, ‘It’s almost like our Christmas,’” Avellino said. “He asked me if I had to go into work today. He thought Georgetown Day is a holiday.”

Members of Joel Barlow High School’s Robotics Team were volunteering at the event, in a children’s area. They were helping children build Lego cars and foam boats, and giving them temporary tattoos.

“If there is any opportunity to volunteer, we are there,” said Kate Siedman, 17, a member of the team.

The Robotics Team has also volunteered at Redding road races and at Stepping Stones Museum in Norwalk, according to Seidman.

This is the third year the Sommer family of Wilton has come to Georgetown Day.

“I like that we can walk to it,” said Ashley Sommer, who attended with her husband Ted and their children, Ziggy, 3, and Fallon, 1.

“It’s nice to see so many vendors here,” said Ted Sommer, who was waiting for a pizza while feeding Fallon a rice ball.

“I like listening to the live music,” Ted Sommer added.

Georgetown Day is “a great thing for this village,” said Ashley Sommer, who said she likes all of the “eclectic jewelry” for sale. “We hope it keeps growing.”

Booths

Aside from vendors and food, there were many booths with members from nonprofit organizations, such as the Redding Historical Society.

There Redding resident Janice Dimon, an officer at the society, pointed to a map of Redding created in the 1960s by Clayton Knight, a “famous war-time illustrator and one of the founders of the historical society,” Dimon said.

Instead of street names, the map contains names of notable people who owned property in town in the past. The heads of Mark Twain, Joel Barlow, Edwin Gilbert, and Charles Ives were also drawn on the map.

There were also several books for sale by the historical society, including, “The Wit and Wisdom of Mark Twain,” as well as a painting of Lonetown Road in Redding by Althea Monroe — “a famous painter,” Dimon said.

“Our mission is to educate, preserve, and promote Redding’s rich heritage and history,” said Dimon, adding the historical society maintains the Umpawaug one-room schoolhouse, which was open from the late 1700s to the 1920s.

For Redding resident Nancy Cavillones, who was at Georgetown Day with her four-year-old son Micah, the festival is bittersweet since she’ll be moving to Mountain View, Calif., at the end of the month.

“This will probably be my last Georgetown Day in a while,” Cavillones said. “I will miss the small-town feel there is here.”

Micah was playing with hot pink slime he won at a game where “he had to shoot a puck into a goal,” she said.

Cavillones said each year she has come to Georgetown Day, she knows she will stay a long time.

“I always say I will come for an hour and end up staying half the day because I run into so many people I know.”