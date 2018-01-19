$1.8 million school budget increase proposed for Weston

Weston Schools Superintendent William McKersie is proposing an education operating budget of $51,705,609, an increase of $1,798,088, or 3.60% from the current fiscal year.

McKersie made his presentation to the Board of Education at a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

He said the main reason for the increase is “addressing the financial shortfall in special education.”

Approximately $1,616,329, or 90% of the proposed budget increase for the 2018-19 fiscal year is allocated to Special Education and Pupil Services.

In the current year, he said, the Weston school district faces $1,402,564 in an out-of-district tuition deficit for Special Education.

He said the deficit is reflective of the difficulties posed by unilateral placements, complex student needs, and demanding program oversight.

The proposed Special Education budget increase, he said, is due to “staffing and resource changes” that are intended to provide increased and more varied student support and more intensive staff supervision.

Internal Services Fund (ISF) contribution increases, at $134,600, and OPEB contributions, at $47,000, make up most of the remaining budget increases.

The primary driver of the overall budget remains salaries and wages. Fiscal year 2018-19 calls for $32,423,703 in the salary line item, an increase of 2.8% from the current fiscal year.

Salaries and wages make up approximately 62.7% of the total budget.

McKersie said everything else, including a $183,717 investment in digital learning and technology and a $54,901 investment in a science research program, nets out to a $129 increase after the cuts proposed in the budget.

Decreases

The district plans to save more than $660,000 by moving employees to the State Partnership Plan 2.0 Health Insurance Plan, McKersie said. In that plan, claims from participating municipalities are pooled with all the state claims. The plan provides participating employees PPO coverage through a state sponsored self-insured health insurance plan.

Other decreases in the proposed budget include staff cuts of 3.38 full time equivalent (FTE) at Hurlbutt Elementary School and 1.23 FTE at the Weston Intermediate School. Those cuts are due to declining enrollment and are expected to save the schools $262,226.

Additionally, McKersie proposes cutting 2.0 FTE security guards from the school system. He said in the past year security measures such as the installation of high definition interior cameras and an increased police presence on campus have allowed for the possibility of security guard reduction.

Other cost saving measures include the elimination of middle school after school sports and shifting the mock trial program from a class to an after school program.

Additional information about the proposed education budget will appear in the Jan. 25 issue of the Weston Forum.