As part of National Eating Disorders Week, watch Straight Talk with Tracey’s episode on debunking common eating disorder myths, with Sara Niego, MD.

National Eating Disorders Week — Monday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 4 — aims to raise awareness, bust myths, get people screened and start journeys to healing.

This episode of Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, first aired in January. Dr. Niego is the service chief of Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorders Program.

Watch the show below:

Next Thursday, March 7, Straight Talk with Tracey continues to raise awareness on eating disorders by talking with Erin Kleifield, Ph.D., the director of Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorders Program. Watch it March 7 on HAN.Network.

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.