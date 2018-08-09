This Weekend: Concerts, art and more

Organic Explorations

Organic Explorations exhibit runs Aug. 9 through Sept. 23 at the Curtis Gallery, New Canaan Library, 151 Main Street, New Canaan. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org.

Erin Harpe

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers will perform on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Lyle Lovett

An Evening With Lyle Lovett is on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He will perform with his band. Tickets are $52-$98. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Forever Grateful

Forever Grateful Music Festival is on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The fourth annual festival will feature Shakedown, Legion of Jerry, Brothers of the Road, Ianbassa and members of MSE, Jen Durkin & The Business, Union Rail, The Red Hots, Atom Family Band, Blackthorn Grove, and the annual Hat City Jam. Tickets are $10-$70. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Prisoners of 2nd Ave

Prisoners of 2nd Ave will perform with Jimmy Vivino, John Conte and Rich Pagano on Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Samples

The Samples will perform on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. They will be performing a Billy Joel tribute concert. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Nutmeg Festival

The Nutmeg Festival is on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. It features the magic of Ben Nemzer as well as food, music, antiques, books, children’s games, a white elephant sale and many other activities for all ages. A portion of proceeds will benefit local charities. For more information, visit nutmegfestival.org.

*Fairfield Fly In

Fairfield Fly In is on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Road, in Fairfield. The event will celebrate the anniversary of Gustave Whitehead’s historic pre-Kitty Hawk flight right in Fairfield. The event is free. For more information, visit fairfieldhistory.org.

Flubber Bros.

Flubber Bros. will perform on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. Register online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

*Willy Wonka Jr.

Willy Wonka Jr. will be staged on Aug. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 203-254-4010.

Colin Quinn

Comedian Colin Quinn will perform on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Karen Spencer

The Karen Spencer exhibit runs Aug. 12 through Sept. 30 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band is on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $39.50. For more information. visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jon Cleary Trio

The Jon Cleary Trio will perform on Aug. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information. visit fairfieldtheatre.org.