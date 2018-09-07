Movie Menu: Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Gone Girl and more

As we begin to settle into the routine of autumn, the movies can take us to places we may only imagine thanks the work of marvelous movie creators.

Check out what’s showing this weekend on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Sept. 7

Forrest Gump (1994)

Robert Zemeckis introduces us to a simple, loving man who believes in the best of people, the hopes for tomorrow, and the variety and surprise in a box of chocolates. Tom Hanks stars.

5 p.m., Freeform

Jezebel (1938)

William Wyler brings out the best in Bette Davis in the lavish tale of a selfish Southern woman trying to get what she wants in life in the South before the Civil War. Henry Fonda costars.

6 p.m., TCM

The Big Chill (1983)

Lawrence Kasdan welcomes us to a reunion of college friends who discover, as they focus on family and careers, how they have changed yet stayed so much the same. Glenn Close stars.

8 p.m., Flix

Saturday, Sept. 8

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ron Howard invites us to share a journey to the Moon in this detailed tribute to the ingenuity and heroism of the US space program. Tom Hanks and Gary Sinise star.

12 noon, IFC

Kiss Me Kate (1953)

Broadway music man Cole Porter takes us inside the world of a stage musical based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Howard Keel stars.

3:15 p.m., TCM

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

The brothers Sherman – Richard M. and Robert B. – follow up their Oscar-winning songs for Mary Poppins with this tribute to a car that can fly. Dick Van Dyke stars.

5:15 p.m., TCM

The Untouchables (1987)

Brian De Palma takes an old television series, dresses it up with dazzling costumes and sets, and gives it a new plot focused on the reliable Elliot Ness. Kevin Costner stars.

6:30 p.m., BBC

Gone Girl (2014)

David Fincher explores the secrets and lies between a complicated married couple in this adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s best-selling novel. Ben Affleck stars.

Saturday, September 8, 7 p.m., FXM

Robin and Marian (1976)

Richard Lester brings Audrey Hepburn back to the screen in this romantic look at what might have happened to Robin Hood in his later years. Sean Connery costars.

8 p.m., TCM