Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Call for Art, The New Canaan Society for the Arts is accepting submissions for their annual member show through Aug. 18. The exhibit will run Sept. 9 through Oct. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change auditions, Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Wilton Playshop. Info: wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.

Auditions for Connecticut Chamber Choir, appointment only on Sept. 4. Auditions will be held at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Dr., Fairfield. Info: email [email protected].

150 Anniversary Celebration Photo Contest, submissions due Aug. 25. The Seaport Association of Norwalk is currently accepting entries. Info: norwalkseaport.blogspot.com.

Call for Art, the Fairfield County Arts Association is accepting submissions for a their Member Show at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library. The exhibit will run Aug. 31 through Sept. 29. Info: fairfieldcountyartists.com.

Photo contest, the New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society is holding a 2019 pet photo calendar contest to raise funds for the abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats the organization rescues and to celebrate contestants’ pets. Info:

gogophotocontest.com/newfairfieldshermananimalwelfaresociety.

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.